Siva Karthikeyan to play the lead in the Tamil remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo?

The south actor Siva Karthikeyan hasn't confirmed about him starring in the Tamil remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The original film was a super hit family drama with Allu Arjun in the lead.

The south film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was a mega-hit and the lead star Allu Arjun received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the southern flick. The film also featured south siren, Pooja Hegde, as the female lead opposite Allu Arjun. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was helmed by ace director Trivikram Srinivas. Now, the latest news update about the southern film is that the Tamil remake could feature Siva Karthikeyan as the lead. The banner who is making the Tamil remake of the Allu Arjun starrer has not yet made the official announcement.

The south actor, Siva Karthikeyan also hasn't confirmed about him starring in the Tamil remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The original film was a super hit family drama, which also featured talented actress , Marathi actor Sachin Khedekar and Sushanth in key roles. The film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo proved to be a smashing hit and the fans and audience members loved every aspect of the southern film. The latest news update on the south star Allu Arjun is that he will be seen next in the film titled Pushpa. The film is helmed by ace director Sukumar. Recently on the eve of Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers of the film Pushpa released the film's first look and its title.

The news reports further suggest that Allu Arjun could be essaying the role of a smuggler in the Sukumar directorial. There is no official word out yet about Allu Arjun's character in Pushpa but the fans are looking forward to getting an update very soon.

(ALSO READ: Allu Arjun to lock horns with Suniel Shetty in his upcoming film Pushpa? Find Out)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×