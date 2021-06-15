Siva Koratala Birthday: Jr NTR pens heartfelt note for NTR30 director; Calls him 'close friend'

While fans are expecting a big announcement from NTR30 makers, Jr NTR has penned a heartfelt birthday note for director Siva Koratala.

As we all know Jr NTR has teamed up with director Siva Koratala and fans are eagerly waiting for an update about their upcoming untitled movie, NTR30. While fans are expecting a big announcement from the makers of the film, Jr NTR has penned a heartfelt birthday note for director Siva Koratala. The director turns a year older today and moviegoers are showering him with birthday love. The RRR actor Jr NTR also sent him wishes on Twitter.

The actor called Siva one rare personality who values friendship. The actor tweeted, "Personality that values friendship is rare. Heartfelt birthday wishes to such a rare friend, close friend Koratala Shiva Gari. Wishing my dear friend and well wisher,@sivakoratala garu a very Happy Birthday." Meanwhile, many other celebs from the film industry are pouring birthday wishes to Bharat Ane Nenu director.

Take a look:

స్నేహానికి విలువ ఇచ్చే వ్యక్తిత్వం అరుదు. అటువంటి అరుదైన స్నేహితుడు, సన్నిహితుడు అయిన కొరటాల శివ గారికి హృదయపూర్వక జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing my dear friend and well wisher, @sivakoratala garu a very Happy Birthday — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 15, 2021

Maa sivanna ki jhanmadina subhakanshulu @sivakoratala #HBDKoratalaSiva pic.twitter.com/zkv88fXSv4 — Brahmaji (@actorbrahmaji) June 15, 2021

Happy birthday @sivakoratala garu, Have a great year ahead with lots of success and happiness. Wishing you the best for #Acharya. #HBDSivaKoratala pic.twitter.com/TsVMBGNmuo — Bobby (@dirbobby) June 15, 2021 Besides NTR30, Siva Koratala has Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead while Ram Charan will be seen in an important role. Pooja Hegde plays a cameo.

Acharya was scheduled to release on May 13, 2021, but has been postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Credits :Twitter

