Siva Manasula Sakthi OTT Release: When and where to watch Jiiva starrer Tamil romantic comedy online

2009-release Tamil romantic comedy flick Siva Manasula Sakthi has remained in the hearts of many for more than one reason. The then-fresh, breezy take on love story received widespread audience retention and was even remade later in a couple of other languages. And now, the film is up for an OTT release.

When and where to watch Siva Manasula Sakthi

It’s been 16 years since the theatrical release of Siva Manasula Sakthi and now the Tamil romantic flick is up for an OTT launch. Fans of the popular movie can watch it on the OTT platform SUN NXT.

An official statement was made by the streaming giant on their social media account. Sharing a poster of the movie they wrote, “16 Years of Cat-and-Mouse Romance of Siva & Sakthi! Watch Siva Manasula Sakthi now on Sun NXT.”

Check out the post here:

Official plot of Siva Manasula Sakthi

Siva Manasula Sakthi revolves around the literal cat-and-mouse fight between the protagonists Siva and Sakthi, which ultimately emerges as a beautiful love story. Unlike most other breezy romantic plotlines, which traverse in a smooth trajectory, this one features endless twists, turns, and knots that gradually add to the viewing experience of the movie.

What begins as a chance meeting between the two people with no hope of crossing paths again soon becomes entangled in a fate sealed with love.

Cast and crew of Siva Manasula Sakthi

Coming to the cast of the movie, it stars Jiiva and Anuya Bhagwat as the leads. Other actors include Santhanam, Urvashi, G. Gnanasambandan, Sathyan, Anandsami and others.

It is written and directed by M. Rajesh and bankrolled under Vikatan Televistas. The music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.