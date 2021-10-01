Sivaji Ganesan 93rd Birth Anniversary: Twitterati elated as Google Doodle pays tribute to the legendary actor

V. Chinnaiya Manrayar Ganesamoorthy, better known by his stage name Sivaji Ganesan was born on October 1, 1928. Among the most successful actors in the Tamil film industry, Sivaji Ganesan is being remembered today on his 93rd birth anniversary. Google has also paid tribute to the pride and prestige of cinema.

On the 93rd birth anniversary of late actor Sivaji Ganesan, Bengaluru-based artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi created the Doodle for Google's homepage. Sivaji Ganesan's grandson and actor Vikram Prabhu also penned a note for honouring the legendary actor. "Here is the #Googledoodle honouring the Legendary #SivajiGanesan on his 93rd birthday. Appreciate the people from Google India and their guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi for the doodle art. Another proud moment! Love him and miss him more every year,” the actor tweeted.

Here is the #Googledoodle honouring the Legend #SivajiGanesan on his 93rd birthday. Appreciate the people from Google India & their guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi for the doodle art. Another proud moment! Love him and miss him more every year! https://t.co/jq7WkUsBCw pic.twitter.com/A1aczdPEPl — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) September 30, 2021

Moviegoers can't keep calm and are celebrating Sivaji Ganesan 93rd birth anniversary by sharing some of his great work and best memories.

A Twitter user writes, "Respect and love in remembrance of #SivajiGanesan Sir on his anniversary. Thank you, #Google for the #doodle. We appreciate it."

Take a look:

Even Google knows who's the Nadigar Thilagam#SivajiGanesan #Karnan Favs

Movie - Thirusoolam

Historical movie - Thiruvarutselvar

Revolutionary movie - Rajapart Rangadhurai

Police movie - En Magan

Collaboaration movies - Padikkathavan and Thevar Magan#Chevalier #Sivaji pic.twitter.com/UhFP1Ond7M — Mister A/S/S (@Aravind93619279) October 1, 2021

What a lovely doodle. Celebrating the birth anniversary of the iconic #SivajiGanesan ji Truly one of the greatest artists ever, Sivaji sir remains unmatched. #NadigarThilagam pic.twitter.com/aphOX2hEAN — Gautam Chintamani (@GChintamani) October 1, 2021

Respect and love in remembrance of #SivajiGanesan Sir on his anniversary. Thank you #Google for the #doodle. We appreciate it. — Rinshi Ansari (@rinshi_ansari) October 1, 2021

Remembering Kalaimamani, Padmabhushan, Chevalier, Dada Saheb Phalke, Nadigar thilagam Sivaji Ganesan Aiyya on his 93rd birth anniversary. #NadigarThilagam #SivajiGanesan #Thalaivii VC : Kangananet - Instagram pic.twitter.com/Cyi9EN961W — Saikrupa (@Saikrupaadar) October 1, 2021

Sivaji passed away on July 21, 2001, at the age of 72. He was suffering from a prolonged heart ailment.

