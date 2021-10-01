Sivaji Ganesan 93rd Birth Anniversary: Twitterati elated as Google Doodle pays tribute to the legendary actor

Updated on Oct 01, 2021
   
V. Chinnaiya Manrayar Ganesamoorthy, better known by his stage name Sivaji Ganesan was born on October 1, 1928. Among the most successful actors in the Tamil film industry, Sivaji Ganesan is being remembered today on his 93rd birth anniversary. Google has also paid tribute to the pride and prestige of cinema. 

On the 93rd birth anniversary of late actor Sivaji Ganesan, Bengaluru-based artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi created the Doodle for Google's homepage. Sivaji Ganesan's grandson and actor Vikram Prabhu also penned a note for honouring the legendary actor. "Here is the #Googledoodle honouring the Legendary #SivajiGanesan on his 93rd birthday. Appreciate the people from Google India and their guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi for the doodle art. Another proud moment! Love him and miss him more every year,” the actor tweeted. 

Moviegoers can't keep calm and are celebrating Sivaji Ganesan 93rd birth anniversary by sharing some of his great work and best memories. 

A Twitter user writes, "Respect and love in remembrance of #SivajiGanesan Sir on his anniversary. Thank you, #Google for the #doodle. We appreciate it." 

 

Sivaji passed away on July 21, 2001, at the age of 72. He was suffering from a prolonged heart ailment. 

