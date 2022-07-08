Sivaji Ganesan’s perfect family in trouble, kids fight over property & accuse siblings of fraud; More inside

Late Kollywood star Sivaji Ganesan's daughters Shanti and Rajvi have filed a legal complaint at the Chennai High Court against their siblings Prabhu and Ramkumar. Going by the report, they have claimed that their brothers have wrongfully seized their assets using a fake will. Presenting the will, they transferred some properties in the names of their sons. They have further alleged that Prabhu and Ramkumar have not contributed to the acquisition of these assets and hence they should have been able to acquire them like this.

The complaint has been filed under the Hindu Succession Act, which came into being in 2005. The complainants have urged the court for a proper partition of the assets. They assert that being Sivaji Ganesan's daughters, they have an equal right to the property of their father.

For those who do not know, Sivaji Ganesan was a Tamil leading hero during the 20th century. He left for a heavenly abode in 2001 after facing ill health. His properties across the state of Tamil Nadu are believed to be worth around Rs.270 crores. For the last 21 years after Sivaji Ganesan's demise, his family has posed a united front, and his properties were being managed by his four legal heirs.

Prabhu is considered the most well-known among Sivaji Ganesan’s four kids as he has acted in over 100 films. Additionally, his brother Ramkumar has also acted in a couple of movies. Ramkumar is also a part of politics as a loyal BJP member.

Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan Teaser Twitter Review: 'It'll be awesome', historical drama makes good impression on netizens