Sivaji Ganesan's Aalayamani co-star Pushpalatha passes away at the age of 87 due to age-related ailments

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death, which might be triggering for some readers.

Veteran South Indian actress Pushpalatha passed away in Chennai on February 4 at the age of 87. According to a Mathrubhumi report, she breathed her last at home due to age-related ailments. The actress had reportedly been undergoing treatment for some time.

Pushpalatha is survived by her husband, AVM Rajan, two daughters, and grandchildren. Following her passing, fans and well-wishers took to social media to express their condolences and pay their final respects.

Actor Kayal Devaraj mourned her loss and wrote, "AVM Rajan's wife and senior actress Pushpalatha has passed away."

Another social media user shared their condolences on X, stating, "Pushpalatha, an Indian actress who worked in over 100 films, was one of Tamil cinema's most popular stars alongside her husband, AVM Rajan. She was an outstanding actress who passed away last night."

Take a look at the posts below:

Pushpalatha was born in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam into a Catholic Chettinadu family. She was the fifth of eight siblings. At nine, she mastered Bharatanatyam. Her acting journey began with a cameo in Nalla Thangai back in 1955. In 1962, she made her lead debut in Konga Nattu Thangam. She appeared in over 100 films, including Sarada, Aalayamani, and Kalyanaraman. She also acted in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films alongside actors like Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth and more.

Advertisement

She married AVM Rajan and welcomed two children, including actress Mahalakshmi. Pushpalatha produced two films, but both failed, leading to financial difficulties. Initially from different religious backgrounds, the couple later converted to Christianity. Later, they dedicated themselves to ministry work.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.