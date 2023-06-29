Sivakarthikeyan adopts a three-year-old lion for 6 months; Find out more

If you are a fan of Sivakarthikeyan, then you might be familiar with the fact that he is an animal lover. He has a long history of adopting animals and has now adopted one more. As per the reports that are coming out, the Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam actor has now adopted a lion.

Sivakarthikeyan adopts a lion

The lion adopted by Sivakarthikeyan is named Sheru and is three years old at the moment. Furthermore, the lion has been adopted from Arignar Anna Zoological Park, which is situated in Vandalur. The three-year-old lion is named Sheru.

As per the reports, the time period for the adoption of the lion is said to be six months. The news is being well received by all his fans, who are loving to see the actor's love for animals.

This is not the first time Sivakarthikeyan has adopted animals

The Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga actor has already adopted an elephant and a lion from the same place he adopted Sheru. In September 2021, the actor adopted a lion named Vishnu and an elephant named Prakrithi from the same zoo. He had adopted the animals for a period of six months.

The most exciting phase of Sivakarthikeyan’s career is ahead of him

Sivakarthikeyan has had the image of the boy next door, as he is someone who has also struggled a lot to get to where he is today. After being an anchor who interviewed famous celebrities, he went on to become a popular star who is loved by the masses. So, the characters that the actor has played till now have also been of that kind. But it seems that the actor is now venturing into a new zone, which he has never done before. His lineup of films certainly proves the same.

Maaveeran and Ayalaan are two of his next releases, and both have him doing something new. Ayalaan is a science fiction comedy film directed by R Ravikumar. The film has something very exciting about it. It has over 4500 visual effects shots, which is the highest for any film made in India. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, and Isha Koppikar in important roles. But leading them from the front and center would be Sivakarthikeyan.

Another upcoming film of his, Maaveeran, which is being directed by Madonne Ashwin, is an out-and-out action film. Aditi Shankar, Mysskin, and Yogi Babu also star in the film alongside him.

