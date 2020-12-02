Sivakarthikeyan is all praises for Indian bowler Natarajan; Says it was a proud moment to see him in blue jers

Sivakarthikeyan took to his Twitter space and lauded the young cricketer and showered him with praises.

Kollywood star Sivakarthikeyan is one of the few actors, who has openly appreciated young talents whenever he sees them. While Twitter users have often received a pat on their back by the Hero actor, he has now lauded cricketer Natarajan for his spell bounding performance in today’s cricket match of India Vs Australia. He stated that he felt proud to see Natarajan in blue jersey and it was inspired. Sharing his photos from today’s match, Sivakarthikeyan showered him with praises.

He wrote, “Great effort @Natarajan_91 brother Debut match in Australia against Australia and you did really well Extremely happy to see u in blue jersey, proud moment for all of us brother”. On the work front, he was two films in his pipeline including Doctor and Ayalaan. The makers of Doctor have been releasing little updates every now and then, it was reported recently that he has started the shooting schedule of Ayalaan.

See his Tweet here:

Great effort @Natarajan_91 brother Debut match in Australia against Australia and you did really wellExtremely happy to see u in blue jersey,proud moment for all of us brother தமிழன் என்று சொல்லடா தலை நிமிர்ந்து நில்லடா #INDvsAUS #Nattu pic.twitter.com/PZ0tFGQ4dg — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) December 2, 2020

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Doctor has one more shooting schedule, after which it will be wrapped up. The final schedule will happen in Chennai suggest media reports. As far as Ayalaan is concerned, it is touted to be a sci-fi film directed by R Ravi Kumar. Ayalaan will have music by AR Rahman and it was reported earlier that the film will have Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady.

