Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss join hands for SK23; Details inside

Sivakarthikeyan is one of the most talented actors in Kollywood at present. The Don actor has proved his capacity to win the audience over, time and again, having acted in films like Doctor, Ethir Neechal, Namma Veetu Pillai, and many more.

In the latest update, Sivakarthikeyan has taken to social media to announce that for his next film, tentatively titled SK23, he would be collaborating with veteran director AR Murugadoss. The Remo actor also took the opportunity to wish Murugadoss, who is celebrating his 49th birthday today. His post read:

“Dear @ARMurugadoss sir,

Wishing you a very happy birthday sir; Sir I’m extremely delighted to join with you for my 23rd film and I’m double delighted after listening to your narration. This film is going to be very special for me in all aspects and I can’t wait to start filming; Thank you so much sir and once again happy happy birthday sir.”

Sivakarthikeyan on the work front

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the psychological superhero film Maveeran, helmed by Madonne Ashwin. The film also featured Aditi Shankar, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sunil, Balaji Sakthivel, and more in prominent roles. Vijay Sethupathi acted as the narrator for the film as well. The film was edited by Philomin Raj, who is currently working in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. The film did well at the box office, receiving positive reviews from both critics and fans.

The Velaikkaran actor would next be seen in the science fiction film Ayalaan, which is set to release during Pongal/Sankranti in 2024. The film is helmed by R.Ravikumar and features Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, and more, apart from Sivakarthikeyan. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.

Additionally, the actor is also filming for his next film, tentatively titled SK21, which has Rajkumar Periasamy at its helm. The film also features Sai Pallavi, opposite Sivakarthikeyan. There would be one more film between SK21 and SK23, however, there has been no official announcement regarding the film.

