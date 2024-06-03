Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthy blessed with their third child; fans and well-wishers send congratulations

Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthy have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy. The actor announced on social media with a heartwarming note. The couple seeks love, support, and blessings for their child from their fans and well-wishers. Read on to know more.

Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthy welcome baby boy

Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthy have welcomed their third child together. The Maaveeran actor announced the special news on his official X (formerly called Twitter) account, today ( June 3). Announcing the news, Sivakarthikeya shared a sweet note and captioned it, 'Blessed with a baby boy'.

The actor's note read, ''Dear all, Our hearts are overflowing with joy as we welcome our baby boy born on June 2nd Our family has grown a little bigger and a whole lot happier. We need all your love, support and blessings, as always -Gugan, Aaradhana, Aarthy & Sivakarthikeyan (sic)."

As soon as he posted the announcement online, fans and well-wishers showered heartfelt wishes for the couple.

Check out some of the fans' reactions to the announcement here:

While neither Sivakarthikeyan nor his wife made any official announcement about the pregnancy earlier, recently, a video on social media featuring the couple attending a birthday party, where Aarthy was seen with a baby bump had gone viral.

For the unversed, the couple exchanged wedding vows back in 2010. The couple have been leading a successful marriage even before his debut in Tamil movies. They are already proud parents to two kids, namely Aaradhana and Gugan Doss. SK’s daughter is also famous for singing Vayadi Petha Pulla from the movie Kanaa alongside her father.

Sivakarthikeyan’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sivakarthikeyan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie Amaran. Directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, the biographical drama film is based on the book called India's Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

The book itself is based on the life of martyred soldier Major Mukund Varadarajan who fought valiantly for the country and was even posthumously awarded an Ashoka Chakra. While a release date has not been announced by the filmmakers, it is anticipated to arrive on the big screens sometime this year.

Besides, Sivakarthikeyan is also joining hands with director AR Murugadoss for his next Tamil film, tentatively called SK23. The action thriller movie is musically composed by Anirudh Ravichander with actors Rukmini Vasanth and Biju Menon set to play key roles.

