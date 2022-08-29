Sivakarthikeyan and wife Aarthi make for an adorable couple in viral wedding anniversary PICS; Seen yet?

Sivakarthikeyan is a Kollywood heartthrob and yes, he has countless fans, but apart from all this, the actor is also a devoted husband and a doting father. When one scrolls Sivakarthikeyan’s social media handle, one can see numerous posts dedicated to his family. Currently, the actor's adorable moment pics with his wife from their wedding anniversary have taken the internet by storm. Their simplicity and warmth is unmissable.

On Sunday, Sivakarthikeyan celebrated his 27th wedding anniversary with his wife Aarthi. The actor, who is an active social media user, took to his Instagram handle and shared a few pics with his wife and they are legit adorable. The pics of Sivakarthikeyan and his wife holding hands and posing in ethnic looks have gone viral on the internet.

Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi have known each other all their lives, and taking things up a notch, they tied the knot on 27 August 2010. The couple has two kids- a daughter, Aaradhana and a son, Gugan Doss.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan will be seen next in KV Anudeep's bilingual film Prince, which is set for theatrical. Release for Diwali. Maria Ryaboshapka is the female lead. The storyline of the movie is set against the backdrops of Pondicherry in India and London in the United Kingdom. It is slated for Diwali release this year.

He also has a Tamil film, directed by Rajkumar Periaswamy and bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's production house Raj Films and Sony Pictures Films India. Titled SK21, Sai Pallavi is the leading lady. Sivakarthikeyan also announced his next bilingual film titled Maaveeran with director Madonne Ashwin. filmmaker S Shankar's daughter Aditi Shankar joined the movie's cast as the leading lady.