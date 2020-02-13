Sivakarthikeyan to be seen playing triple role in Ayalaan? Find out

Hero actor Sivakarthikeyan will be having three different avatars in his next film with director Ravikumar in his next film Ayalaan

Kollywood star Sivakarthikeyan, who was last seen in PS Mithran’s Hero, will be seen playing the lead in Ayalaan, which is being directed by Indru Netru Naalai famed Ravikumar. Now, buzz is that Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in triple roles in the film. According to Galatta Media, the story line, which will also involve aliens in it, will show Sivakarthikeyan in three different avatars. It is to be noted that the Namma Veettu Pillai actor was seen playing dual roles in Seema Raja.

Ayalaan will have music by AR Rahman and it was reported earlier that the film will have Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady. The film also has Yogi Babu and Karunakaran in lead roles, while Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar will be making his maiden Kollywood appearance with Sivakarthikeyan in this film. Produced by Sivakarthikeyan’s home banner, 24 AM Productions along with KJR studios, Ayalaan has Nirav Shah for cinematography.

Here is the title design..Thanks to all for ur wishes from team #Ayalaan #அயலான் @Ravikumar_Dir @arrahman @Rakulpreet @ishakonnects @SharadK7 @iYogiBabu pic.twitter.com/Zvx2o7Icah — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) February 3, 2020

The makers of the film, which was earlier titled SK14 had revealed the official title last week along with a motion poster for the title. Sivakarthikeyan too has been sharing several photos from the sets, and his picture from last week took the internet by storm. Taking to Instagram stories, the actor shared a snap from the film’s climax scene. While fans are waiting to see new posters of the film, this picture was a treat for them.

Credits :Galatta Media

