Sivakarthikeyan breaks silence on Parasakthi and Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan clash on Pongal 2026: ‘I felt shocked’

Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Parasakthi is slated for release in theatres on January 10, 2026, coinciding with Pongal this year. Ahead of the film hitting the big screens, the team recently conducted an audio launch event where Sivakarthikeyan finally broke his silence on clashing with Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan.

Sivakarthikeyan on Parasakthi’s box office clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s final movie Jana Nayagan

Speaking at the Parasakthi pre-release event, Sivakarthikeyan revealed how frightened he was when he heard that his film would clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, especially since it is being touted as the superstar’s final cinematic venture.

The Amaran actor said, “We initially planned to release Parasakthi for Diwali 2025, but at that time, the Jana Nayagan team had already locked the Diwali release date. So, we decided against it and continued working on our film, keeping Pongal in mind. However, suddenly, the Jana Nayagan team also pushed their release to Pongal. I felt shocked.”

“I called our producer Akash bro and asked whether we could change our release date to avoid a clash with Jana Nayagan. However, he revealed that all the investors had already been informed that the film would be released for Pongal. Also, if postponed, it would release in the summer of 2026, which is when the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled to take place,” the actor added.

Sivakarthikeyan went on to say that he then called Vijay’s manager, Jagadish, and inquired about both films releasing during Pongal. The actor said, “I asked him, ‘What is this, bro? Parasakthi and Jana Nayagan are releasing together, with this one even being promoted as Vijay sir’s last film. You may not have a problem at the box office, but I will. Could you please ask sir about it once?’ He went and asked Vijay sir and called me back five minutes later.”

“He told me that Vijay sir believes that since it’s Pongal, both films have enough space to release and will not affect each other at the box office. Sir also conveyed his best wishes for Parasakthi. So, in conclusion, what I want to say is this: Everyone, please go watch and enjoy Jana Nayagan on January 9 and celebrate it. We are talking about a man who has entertained us for 33 years. Then, on January 10, come and watch Parasakthi and celebrate that too,” SK added.

More about Parasakthi

Parasakthi is set in 1960s Madras, where civil disobedience is at its peak. Amid challenging times, two brothers with contrasting ideologies must navigate societal turmoil and unite against a common enemy.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the film, directed by Sudha Kongara, stars Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, and Atharvaa Murali as co-leads.

ALSO READ: The Raja Saab Promo: Prabhas to dance it out in Bappi Lahiri’s Nache Nache remix, full track out on January 5