Sivakarthikeyan celebrates 41st birthday with wife amid grand celebrations with Seyon crew; Video

Sivakarthikeyan celebrated his 41st birthday on February 17, 2026, marking a new chapter in his life. A video has now surfaced online showing the actor celebrating his birthday with his wife and the rest of the crew.

Sivakarthikeyan celebrates his 41st birthday with the Seyon crew

In a video from the film’s sets, Sivakarthikeyan is seen celebrating his birthday with his family and the film crew. The clip features him cutting his birthday cake alongside his wife, Aarti, surrounded by the rest of the team.

Earlier, the makers of his film Seyon unveiled the teaser for the upcoming movie. Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the movie is touted to be an action entertainer set against a rural backdrop.

The film is co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International. Santhosh Narayanan is handling the music and background score, while Vivek Vijayakumar serves as the cinematographer. The film is edited by San Lokesh.

Sivakarthikeyan’s work front

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the lead role in Parasakthi. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the period political drama is set in 1960s Tamil Nadu and follows the story of Chezhaiyan, also known as Che, a young and peace-loving man. He works in the railways, is the sole breadwinner of his family, and takes care of his younger brother, Chinna Durai, a college student and activist.

As civil conflict takes center stage, Chinna actively fights against systemic oppression, even though his brother disagrees with his methods. However, things take a drastic turn when a vicious police officer named Thirunaadan enters the picture. Serving the government, he uses police brutality to curb the protests.

Amid all this, a life-changing event leads Che to undergo a significant transformation, prompting him to stand with the protesters his brother supports. How Che’s life evolves over time, his bond with his sibling, and the challenges he faces form the core of the film.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the film also stars Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, and Atharvaa Murali in pivotal roles. It is currently available for streaming on ZEE5.

Looking ahead, Sivakarthikeyan is also set to collaborate with director Venkat Prabhu on another project.

