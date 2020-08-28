  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sivakarthikeyan to collaborate with director Desingh Periyasamy for an upcoming film?

The news reports about the Namma Veettu Pillai actor state that he will be seen in the lead role in an upcoming film by director Desingh Periyasamy.
16742 reads Mumbai
Sivakarthikeyan,SouthSivakarthikeyan to collaborate with director Desingh Periyasamy for an upcoming film?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that actor Sivakarthikeyan could be seen as the lead actor in director Desingh Periyasamy's upcoming film. The news reports about the Namma Veettu Pillai actor state that he will be seen in the lead role in an upcoming film by the Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal director. The makers of this film have not yet made an official announcement about this upcoming film. This upcoming film will mark the director's second film. Desingh Periyasamy made his first film with the well known actor Dulquer Salmaan titled Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. 

The fans and film audiences are delighted to hear the news of Sivakarthikeyan doing a film with Desingh Periyasamy. The director's first film had received good response from the fans and audience members especially for its screenplay. Sivakarthikeyan and Periyasamy's upcoming film is expected to be a romance drama. The news reports further go on to add that the actor Sivakarthikeyan has given his nod to star in the film. 

Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement of the film. This upcoming project is expected to start rolling in the year 2021. The exact dates have not yet been revealed. But, news reports state that the actor met with the director and spoke about the upcoming film in depth. Now, all eyes are on Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film with Desingh Periyasamy. 

(ALSO READ: Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor: Anirudh Ravichandar to RELEASE the second single track Nenjame on THIS date)

Credits :india today

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement