Sivakarthikeyan to collaborate with director Desingh Periyasamy for an upcoming film?

The news reports about the Namma Veettu Pillai actor state that he will be seen in the lead role in an upcoming film by director Desingh Periyasamy.

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that actor Sivakarthikeyan could be seen as the lead actor in director Desingh Periyasamy's upcoming film. The news reports about the Namma Veettu Pillai actor state that he will be seen in the lead role in an upcoming film by the Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal director. The makers of this film have not yet made an official announcement about this upcoming film. This upcoming film will mark the director's second film. Desingh Periyasamy made his first film with the well known actor Dulquer Salmaan titled Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.

The fans and film audiences are delighted to hear the news of Sivakarthikeyan doing a film with Desingh Periyasamy. The director's first film had received good response from the fans and audience members especially for its screenplay. Sivakarthikeyan and Periyasamy's upcoming film is expected to be a romance drama. The news reports further go on to add that the actor Sivakarthikeyan has given his nod to star in the film.

Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement of the film. This upcoming project is expected to start rolling in the year 2021. The exact dates have not yet been revealed. But, news reports state that the actor met with the director and spoke about the upcoming film in depth. Now, all eyes are on Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film with Desingh Periyasamy.

(ALSO READ: Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor: Anirudh Ravichandar to RELEASE the second single track Nenjame on THIS date)

Credits :india today

Share your comment ×