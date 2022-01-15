Sivakarthikeyan collaborates with Kamal Haasan's production house for his next; Details inside

Sivakarthikeyan has taken to social media and announced his next movie in collaboration with Kamal Haasan's production house Raj Films and Sony Pictures Films India. The untitled film is directed by Rajkumar Periaswamy. The actor also shared a pic featuring Kamal Haasan and the director to announce this big news.

Sharing the big announcement, Sivakarthikeyan wrote in Tamil, which is loosely translated, "There are plenty of surprises in this world that will be hidden for the next quiz. Excited to join with two strong forces of cinema, Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir and @SonyPicsFilmsin.Thanks to my friend Director @Rajkumar_KP for making this happen.@vivekkrishnani #RMahendran sir."

Though the details about the plot are kept under wraps, the announcement poster has pushed netizens to speculate that the film will either be a period drama or a superhero vehicle. The yet-to-be-titled is being referred to as #SK21.

Sivakarthikeyan is on with back-to-back film announcements. On New Year's eve, the actor announced his next with Jathi Ratnalu director KV Anudee for a bilingual film, which will be made in Tamil and Telugu. Produced by Narayan Das Narang of Asian Cinema, this film will mark the debut of Siva in Tollywood. The music composer of SK20, SS Thaman has already begun music work.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is also awaiting the release of the upcoming Tamil science-fiction thriller Ayalaan. He is also shooting for director Cibi Chakravarthi's Don.

