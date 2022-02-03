Sivakarthikeyan completes a decade in Kollywood; Thanks Tamil people for owning him as a son

Sivakarthikeyan, who made his acting debut with the 2012 Tamil film Marina, has completed 10 years in the film industry. Today, on February 4, he has crossed a milestone of completing a decade. Before playing the lead role, SK began his career in television as a stand-up comedian and was seen as a supporting actor in the films. On this special day, Sivakarthikeyan has thanked his fans and family for all the love and support.

"Today marks my ten years in Cinema... Started this journey with nothing by Hope. And today the place that you have given for me in your hearts and homes, is an unforeseen truth. At this significant juncture, I thank Director Pandiraj sir for giving me my first acting opportunity, my fantastic producers who shaped my projects, my directors who stood along with me in this journey, my talented co-actors who let me too shine through their talents, all the technicians and staff who have worked in all my films, distributors, theatre owners, friends from press-television-online media and all Cinema fans," he wrote in a heartfelt long note posted on Instagram.

He also thanked everyone for standing by him during his successes and failures. He ended the note writing, "Always, All that I want to do is work harder to make you all happy and to be useful to others with this life that you all have blessed me with. Love and gratitude from the bottom of my heart."

For the unversed, prior to Marina's release, Aishwarya Dhanush had signed SK already to play a supporting role as Dhanush's friend in 3.

