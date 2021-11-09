Sivakarthikeyan completes dubbing of much awaited film Don; Aiming for January release

Sivakartikeyan is on roll with back-to-back films. After bagging super success with Doctor, the actor is now busy with another much-anticipated film Don, directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi. The makers shared a photo of the actor to announce that he has completed dubbing for the film. Reportedly, the film is aiming for January's last week's release.

Sivakartikeya shared a photo of himself while dubbing and wrote, "Completed my dubbing for #DON Smiling face with sunglasses. Lots of emotions,revisited my college days,Loved this journey." The pic has raised curiosity among fans about the plot of the movie as fans loved the storyline of his previous film Doctor.

அடாது மழையிலும் விடாது டப்பிங்Completed my dubbing for #DON

Lots of emotions,revisited my college days,Loved this journey pic.twitter.com/WJS3rloBpX — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) November 9, 2021

The shoot of Don has wrapped up in September as the last schedule took place in Agra and pics of Sivakartikeyan near Taj Mahal went viral on social media platforms. However, the makers are yet to announce an official release date.

Don is touted to be an out-and-out comedy entertainer set against a college backdrop. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Kalaiarasan, SJ Suryah, and Soori in key roles. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, while it will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Meanwhile, Sivakartikeya was last seen in the film Doctor, which became the biggest hits in Kollywood post-pandemic. The film has grossed more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Doctor also starred Priyanka Mohan and Yogi Babu.