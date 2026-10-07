Sivakarthikeyan confirms to only star in ‘mass entertainer’ films from now on, starting with Seyon and SK27

Sivakarthikeyan is next set to star in the lead role in the action entertainer Seyon, following the underwhelming response to Parasakthi. Now, the actor has confirmed that his focus will be on mass entertainer films from now on, with the aim of delivering movies that are purely meant to entertain audiences.

Sivakarthikeyan confirms to star in only Seyon and SK27

Speaking to his fans at a recent meet, Sivakarthikeyan confirmed that he will focus on mass entertainers going forward. He said, “Hereafter I will only do mass entertainers. Full entertainment.”

Elaborating further, SK clarified that both his upcoming films, Seyon and SK27, will live up to audience expectations. He said, “Whatever you expect, both films will deliver that. This is not my promise. It comes from my two brothers, Sivakumar Murugesan and Ramkumar's guarantee. They asked me to tell you guys. So, I'm telling you all.”

Sivakarthikeyan also revealed that around 60 percent of Seyon has been completed. The actor said the team has already wrapped the songs and several other portions, while a few major action sequences are still pending.

Meanwhile, the actor has kick-started work on SK27 with Parking director Ramkumar Balakrishnan. He revealed that he has already shot the opening action sequence and is currently filming a song.

Sivakarthikeyan’s work front

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the lead role in Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. The movie had Ravi Mohan as the primary antagonist, with Sreeleela and Atharvaa Murali in key roles.

Up next, Seyon is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan. The action drama is produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran’s Raaj Kamal Films International in association with Turmeric Media. The film is expected to release during Pongal 2027 and stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, with Raj B. Shetty in a key role.

Meanwhile, SK27 is an upcoming action entertainer that recently went on floors with a pooja ceremony. Directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan, the project marks his second feature film. Kayadu Lohar plays the female lead, while Parithabangal fame Sudhakar and George Maryan are also part of the cast in key roles. Sai Abhyankkar serves as the film’s composer.

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