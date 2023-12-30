Sivakarthikeyan discloses experience of working on Ayalaan; hints at possibility of a sequel

Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film with R. Ravikumar, titled Ayalaan, has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The science fiction action film has been in the making for quite some time now, with its release date being postponed several times as well. However, the makers of the film recently confirmed that the film will hit the silver screens on January 12th, 2024, on the occasion of Pongal.

As the release date draws closer, the makers of the film are busy with its final leg of promotions, in the form of the film’s audio launch, interviews, and more. In the latest update, in an interview with Galatta Plus, Sivakarthikeyan shared his experience of working on Ayalaan. The actor mentioned that he had been discussing the film with R. Ravikumar since the film’s inception in 2016.

Sivakarthikeyan promises a unique experience with Ayalaan

Talking in the interview, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that when R. Ravikumar first approached him, it was just an idea that an alien visits India. From there, it became a 30 minute script, which further grew to a one hour narration, a script book and more. He also mentioned the hiccups they had to face in terms of the film’s making, including the financial struggles of the producer, as well as the impact COVID-19 had on the production.

However, the Maaveeran actor added that it all worked out for the better as the time also gave them the scope of incorporating the latest technology. He further said that the film is sure to provide a one of a kind experience for the audience.

Sivakarthikeyan also mentioned his struggles of acting in this film, which was largely due to the absence of a physical body as the alien. Additionally, the eyeline of the alien would be on a different level than that of a human being, which took time getting adjusted to. He also mentioned that the actors found a rhythm, where they would go for a minimum of two takes on each shot.

Sivakarthikeyan reveals Ayalaan will have a sequel

The Doctor actor also mentioned that the process of filming Ayalaan taught everyone involved quite a lot, and that there were things that could have been carried out in a more efficient manner. The actor said that they know how to approach the film’s sequel now, and mentioned that if Ayalaan works out well, there would definitely be a sequel to the film.

More about Ayalaan

Ayalaan boasts an ensemble cast including Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Sharad Kelkar, Bhanupriya and many more in crucial roles, apart from Sivakarthikeyan. The film is helmed by R. Ravikumar in his second directorial venture. KJR Studios and PhantomFX bankroll the film, while the music has been composed by AR Rahman. Nirav Shah and Ruben take care of the film’s cinematography and editing respectively.

