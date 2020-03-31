Sivakarthikeyan donates Rs 25 lakh to Tamil Nadu CM's Public Relief Fund for COVID 19

Hero actor Sivakarthikeyan has donated Rs 25 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to contain the COVID 19 situation.

Following the donations of various celebrities to help the state and central governments for their efforts to contain the COVID-19 situation, Kollywood star Sivakarthikeyan has donated Rs 25 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This comes after the nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government to contain the crisis. The outspread of Coronavirus has affected people across the globe and the entertainment industry is one of the sectors to receive a big blow.

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan, who was last seen in PS Mithran’s Hero will be seen playing the lead in Ayalaan, which is being directed by Indru Netru Naalai famed Ravikumar. Some reports suggest that Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in triple roles in the film. According to media reports, the storyline, which will also involve aliens in it, will show Sivakarthikeyan in three different avatars. It is to be noted that the Namma Veettu Pillai actor was seen playing dual roles in Seema Raja.

Produced by Sivakarthikeyan’s home banner, 24 AM Productions along with KJR studios, Ayalaan has Yogi Babu and Karunakaran in key roles. Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar is making his Kollywood debut in this film. Meanwhile, the Hero actor has also been working for his upcoming movie Doctor and the film’s shooting started in December last year. According to reports, the movie’s first shooting schedule has already been completed. His film Hero was released recently for Telugu audience as Shakthi.

