Sivakarthikeyan expresses desire to produce Anirudh Ravichander’s debut film as a hero

Taking to the comments section on an Instagram post of Anirudh Ravichander, Sivakarthikeyan expressed his desire to produce his first film as a hero.

Sivakarthikeyan took over the internet on Tuesday after he commented on an Instagram photo of music director Anirudh Ravichander. In his comment, he stated that he would be the producer of Anirudh’s first film as a hero no matter when he decided to debut as a hero. This comment was liked by many fans of both the celebrities and now it is making headlines. Well, we would love to see Anirudh Ravichander as a hero, won’t we?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in Hero, directed by PS Mithran. He will also be seen as the lead role in a movie directed by Kolamavu Kokila fame Nelson Dilipkumar. Titled Doctor, the film is bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan himself in association with KJR Studios. The Namma Vettu Pillai actor will also be seen playing the lead in Ayalaan, which is being directed by Indru Netru Naalai famed Ravikumar. Buzz is that Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in triple roles in the film.

On the other hand, Anirudh Ravichander’s last outing as music director was Rajinikanth’s Darbar. Master is the upcoming film which will have the sensational music director’s composition. Though the film has not been released, all the songs have already become massive hits. He has also been roped in to compose music to Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 directed by Shankar.

Credits :Instagram

