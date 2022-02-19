Sivakarthikeyan expresses gratitude & pens a heartfelt note to thank everyone for making his birthday special

Sivakarthikeyan took to Twitter and shared a statement to express gratitude and thanked fans, everyone, for their warm birthday wishes on his 37th birthday, February 17. He also specially mentioned his fans who participated in welfare activities for society on his name for society and promised to do films that make them happy. His heartfelt note post-birthday celebrations is currently winning hearts

Sivarthikeyan shared a heartfelt statement with caption, Thank you and love you all." The statement read, "My heartfelt thanks to all my friends & well-wishers from the industry, media - print, television, radio & internet for making birthday so special. And, thanks to all stars' fans for showering their love. Finally, I thank my very own fans - my brothers & sisters for all the love and wishes in social media and for conducting welfare activities across the state. I'm so grateful for all your love & thankful for making the day memorable. I will make sure to do films that makes you happy. Thanking you all once again & love you. Yours, Sivakarthikeyan."

On that special day, social media was filled with wishes from his close friends, family members and ardent fans. From Anirudh Ravichander to Venkat Prabhu, many celebrities and fans took to Twitter to convey their birthday wishes to Sivakarthikeyan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sivakarthikeyan is all over the internet for his amazing job as lyricist for Thalapathy Vijay's song Arabic Kuthu from Beast, which is trending and became a blockbuster number.

Sivakarthikeyan is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Don, directed by Ciby Chakravarthi. He is all set to mark his debut in Tollywood with KV Anudeep's film, tentatively titled #SK20, which recently went on floors with a formal pooja ceremony.

Also Read: Beach walks, boat rides & goofy selfies: Pooja Hegde summarizes her vacay at Maldives with a montage