Sivakarthikeyan faces backlash for saying 'All Koreans look alike and women look like men' at a school event

Sharing the clip from the event one of the Twitter users commented, “Sivakarthikeyan mocks Korean language says all Koreans look alike, and their women look like men. All these in an event at a school, in front of kids! Our celebrities badly need to attend special sensitization workshops!”.

It seems Sivakarthikeyan is in some trouble. The netizens are denouncing the Don actor on social media for his recent speech at a school event. Addressing the kids, he was quoted saying that all Koreans look alike. He further added that it is difficult to identify between a man and a woman. His comment initiated some harsh reactions from the Twitterati. Now, the clip of the speech is being circulated on the internet, garnering negative reactions.

Meanwhile, another troll penned on the micro-blogging site, “What is this racist nonsense @Siva_Kartikeyan? All Koreans look the same? Mocking the language, mocking gender identities. Kollywood seems to adore the passing of ignorance and all forms of bigotry as comedy. Punching down is. never. funny.”



Up next, Sivakarthikeyan will grace the silver screen with KV Anudeep's forthcoming bilingual drama, Prince. This much-awaited project is slated to release during Diwali this year. Maria Ryaboshapka has been roped in as the leading lady for the film, the story of which is set against the backdrop of Pondicherry in India and London in the United Kingdom.

In addition to this, he also has an untitled Tamil film SK21 in the lineup. Made under the direction of filmmaker Rajkumar Periaswamy, Kamal Haasan's production house Raj Films is bankrolling the venture in association with Sony Pictures Films India. Shyam Singha Roy actress Sai Pallavi will also be a part of the movie's core cast.

In the meantime, Sivakarthikeyan further announced his bilingual flick Maaveeran. Helmed by Madonne Ashwin, S Shankar's daughter Aditi Shankar will be making her acting debut with the film as the female lead.

