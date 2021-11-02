Sivakarthikeyan gets emotional as he pays homage to Puneeth Rajkumar; Says 'he is role model on & off screen'

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 07:13 PM IST  |  21.1K
   
Sivakarthikeyan pays homage to Puneeth Rajkumar
Sivakarthikeyan gets emotional as he pays homage to Puneeth Rajkumar; Says 'he is role model on & off screen'
Advertisement

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan paid homage to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away on October 29 due to cardiac arrest.  The actor visited the Kanteerava Studio to pay his last respects and also met his family members and offered condolences. 

Speaking to the media, Sivakarthikeyan got very emotional reminiscing about the Powerstar as he said, "Puneeth Rajkumar's demise is still unbelievable and I have spoken to him a month ago.  Puneeth's demise is a great loss to the entire cinema world. People like Puneeth have no death, their good things will be remembered forever. He is a role model both on and off-screen."

Having tears filled in his eyes, Siva recalled how Puneeth had promised him that he would meet him if he comes to Bangalore. "I am in Bangalore now, and I could not see him. I can't come out from his shocking death," an emotional Sivakarthikeyan concluded.

 

Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly called Appu, was laid to rest in Kanteerava Studio near his father Rajkumar's memorial. Millions of fans from all across Bangalore came to pay last respect to the later actor. The Powerstar is not just known for movies, but his thousands of good deeds, which have touched people's hearts.

Also Read: Puneeth Rajkumar kept head on wife Ashwini's lap & reached hospital in 6 minutes; Doctor recalls last moments

From Bollywood to Tollywood, many celebs were heartbroken by his sudden demise. Fans are heartbroken as many gave up their life upon hearing Puneeth's sudden demise. His brother Sivarajkumar reacted to this and said, "It is very hard for anyone to digest that Appu is no more with us, but we have seen the reality and move on. I get it that fans are devastated, but they should be patient and not forget that their families need them.

Advertisement

Credits: Times of India


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Microfiber Lining Cushion Texture Cover Shockproof Protective Anti-scratch Case For Iphone 11 6.1 Inch 2019 Coral Red

Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Micro...

$9.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$345.50 (14%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Vici Battery Vb18-12 - 12v 18ah Replacement For Stanley Fatmax 450 Amp 12v 18ah Sel Sn12017 Jump Starter Battery

Vici Battery Vb18-12 - 12v 18ah Replacement For Stanley Fatmax 450 Amp 12v 18ah ...

$39.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Yee Pin 2020 Kona 7 In Touch Screen Protector For 2020 2021 Kona Sel 2018 2019 Kona Bluelink Center Control Touch Screen, Car Navigation Display Glass Protective Film (7-inch)

Yee Pin 2020 Kona 7 In Touch Screen Protector For 2020 2021 Kona Sel 2018 2019 K...

$8.99
$10.98 (18%)
 Buy Now
View All