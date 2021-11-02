Sivakarthikeyan gets emotional as he pays homage to Puneeth Rajkumar; Says 'he is role model on & off screen'

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan paid homage to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away on October 29 due to cardiac arrest. The actor visited the Kanteerava Studio to pay his last respects and also met his family members and offered condolences.

Speaking to the media, Sivakarthikeyan got very emotional reminiscing about the Powerstar as he said, "Puneeth Rajkumar's demise is still unbelievable and I have spoken to him a month ago. Puneeth's demise is a great loss to the entire cinema world. People like Puneeth have no death, their good things will be remembered forever. He is a role model both on and off-screen."

Having tears filled in his eyes, Siva recalled how Puneeth had promised him that he would meet him if he comes to Bangalore. "I am in Bangalore now, and I could not see him. I can't come out from his shocking death," an emotional Sivakarthikeyan concluded.

Fine gesture by @Siva_Kartikeyan. He paid his tributes to Late #PuneethRajkumar at his final resting place in Bangalore, and also met #Shivanna personally and expressed his condolences! pic.twitter.com/B5ygr82gn0 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) November 1, 2021

Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly called Appu, was laid to rest in Kanteerava Studio near his father Rajkumar's memorial. Millions of fans from all across Bangalore came to pay last respect to the later actor. The Powerstar is not just known for movies, but his thousands of good deeds, which have touched people's hearts.

From Bollywood to Tollywood, many celebs were heartbroken by his sudden demise. Fans are heartbroken as many gave up their life upon hearing Puneeth's sudden demise. His brother Sivarajkumar reacted to this and said, "It is very hard for anyone to digest that Appu is no more with us, but we have seen the reality and move on. I get it that fans are devastated, but they should be patient and not forget that their families need them.