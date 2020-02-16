Sivakarthikeyan has got a special birthday surprise for his fans; Details Inside

Ahead of his birthday, Sivakarthikeyan took to social media and announced about sharing the first look of his upcoming movie, Doctor.

One of the South actors who has been creating quite a lot of buzz off late is definitely Sivakarthikeyan. The actor has quite a few films in the kitty and fans can't keep calm to know what's in stores next after his movie Hero. Sivakarthikeyan celebrates his birthday on February 17 and fans have already geared up for the grand celebrations. Ahead of his birthday, Sivakarthikeyan took to social media and announced about sharing the first look of his upcoming movie, Doctor. The actor is all set to treat his fans on his birthday with the first look of his next film. The news has already left his fans pretty excited.

Sivakarthikeyan has kick-started 2020 on a busy note too and has returned to the sets of his upcoming film, Doctor. The movie went on floors in the month of December last year and the first schedule has already completed. Now, the shooting of the next schedule is going on at full pace. If media reports are to be believed, the makers of Doctor are eyeing for a September 2020 release. Reportedly, it is an action-comedy, which also stars Priyanka Mohan and Vinay.

#DOCTOR pic.twitter.com/spHEn92wlv — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) February 16, 2020

For the film, Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in a completely new avatar and has also shed a few kilos for the same. The major part of the film's shoot has been done in Chennai and Goa.

Meanwhile, talking about his other upcoming film, Ayalaan, Sivakarthikeyan will be having three different avatars in Ravikumar directorial. The film also has Yogi Babu and Karunakaran in lead roles,

Credits :Twitter

Read More