Sivakarthikeyan, Kalyani Priyadarshan and other celebs send birthday wishes to Silambarasan TR

Silambarasan TR, the most popular and talented star of Kollywood, is celebrating his 38th birthday, on February 3. Social media is trending with birthday wishes from fans and celebs. #HBDSilambarasan, #Silambarasan and his movies are trending on Twitter as new updates have been released.

The makers of his next films Pathu Thala and Veendhu shared special birthday updates and fans are beyond overjoyed. While a glimpse video and poster were released from Pathu Thala, a birthday poster from Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was unveiled.

Sivakarthikeyan took to Twitter and wished Simbu as he wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday @SilambarasanTR_ sir Red heart Have great year with loads of success,health,wealth and happiness sir."

Kalyani Priyadarshan and other celebs wished too.

Check out fans birthday wishes to Simbu here:

On the work front, Simbu has Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, directed by Gautham Menon. He also has Corona Kumar, directed by Gokul and both the movies are backed by Vels Film International.

He also has another Tamil film Pathu Thala, directed by Obeli N Krishna and is the remake of the Kannada film Mufti. The film is said to release in 2022 much-awaited awaited film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu'.