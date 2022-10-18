Sivakarthikeyan keeps his OOTD cool and comfy as he arrives in Hyderabad

Sivakarthikeyan has been making headlines for his upcoming bilingual drama Prince. As the project is gearing up for release on 21st October, the promotions of the film are going on in full swing. Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan was recently clicked by the paparazzi as he arrived in Hyderabad. He kept his outfit of the day comfy and casual in a blue T-shirt with "Cultivate" written on it and blue trousers. The ensemble was completed with white sneakers.

Made under the direction of KV Anudeep, the film is billed to be an out-and-out family entertainer. Jointly produced under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Productions, and Shanthi Talkies, Prince will also star Narayan Das Narang, Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Suresh Babu in pivotal roles, along with others.