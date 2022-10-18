Sivakarthikeyan keeps his OOTD cool and comfy as he arrives in Hyderabad
Sivakarthikeyan was captured by the shutterbugs in Hyderabad as he arrived in the city.
Sivakarthikeyan has been making headlines for his upcoming bilingual drama Prince. As the project is gearing up for release on 21st October, the promotions of the film are going on in full swing. Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan was recently clicked by the paparazzi as he arrived in Hyderabad. He kept his outfit of the day comfy and casual in a blue T-shirt with "Cultivate" written on it and blue trousers. The ensemble was completed with white sneakers.
Made under the direction of KV Anudeep, the film is billed to be an out-and-out family entertainer. Jointly produced under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Productions, and Shanthi Talkies, Prince will also star Narayan Das Narang, Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Suresh Babu in pivotal roles, along with others.
Check out the video below:
Prince has been set against the backdrops of Pondicherry in India and London in the United Kingdom.
Over and above this, Sivakarthikeyan will also star in Rajkumar Periaswamy's directorial. Named SK21 for now, the venture will see Sai Pallavi is the female lead. This yet-to-be-titled drama is being bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's home banner Raj Films in collaboration with Sony Pictures Films India.
Furthermore, Sivakarthikeyan also has Madonne Ashwin's mass entertainer Maaveeran in the making. The bilingual drama has director S Shankar's daughter Aditi Shankar on board as the leading lady. This will be her second Kollywood project after Viruman. Now, coming to the technical, crew, Bharath Sankar is a part of the team as the music director, while Philomin Raj handles has performed the editing. Meanwhile, Vidhu Ayyanna has cranked the camera for the film.
