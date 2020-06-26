Sivakarthikeyan to make his Bollywood debut with the remake of THIS Tamil film?

In an interesting piece of news, it is being reported that he is all set to make is Bollywood debut with the remake of Kanaa.

Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan is known for his hard work. He started his career in entertainment by taking part in a reality show. His tremendous growth as a mass hero in Kollywood has come up as an inspiration to several aspiring youth. Now, in an interesting piece of news, it is being reported that he is all set to make is Bollywood debut with the remake of Kanaa. Produced by Sivakarthikeyan himself, the film had Aishwarya Rajessh as the leading lady.

The film was about women’s cricket team and Siva Karthikeyan played the role of their coach. It was reported earlier that the film was being officially remade in Hindi. New reports suggest that Sivakarthikeyan will be seen as the coach in the Bollywood version too. However, no official update has been made on the remake and we have to wait for the same to know for sure about Sivakarthikeyan starring in the film.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in PS Mithran directorial Hero. The film had Kalyani Priyadarshan, Arjun and Robo Shankar in key roles. He will be next seen in a fantasy movie Ayalan. Produced by Sivakarthikeyan’s home banner, 24 AM Productions along with KJR studios, Ayalaan has Yogi Babu and Karunakaran in key roles. He has also been working for his upcoming movie Doctor and the film’s shooting started in December last year. According to reports, the movie’s first shooting schedule has already been completed.

Credits :Filmibeat

