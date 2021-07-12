Sivakarthikeyan to make his debut in Telugu with Jathi Ratnalu director Anudeep KV?

Tamil actor Sivakartikeyan to follow the footsteps of Vijay Sethupathi, Dhanush and others to make his debut in Tollywood with a Telugu director Anudeep KV.

The actors and directors of the South film industry are exploring their margins to entertain the audience irrespective of any language. After actors like Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi and directors like Shankar and Prashanth Neel are all set to mark their space in Tollywood. Now, Sivakarthikeyan is reportedly all set to make his debut in Telugu. Sivakarthikeyan, who is one of the talented actors in Tamil industry, will reportedly collaborate with director Anudeep KV for his Tollywood debut. Anudeep is currently the most sensational director of Tollywood after his super successful debut movie Jathi Ratnalu.

The actor, Sivakarthikeyan is known to pull off any role with ease and the director Anudeep is known to bring out the best comedy and acting. Fans are already trending on Twitter and are calling them the best combination. This movie is said to be a bilingual film, made in both Telugu and Tamil. Narayan Das Narang of Asian Cinemas will bankroll this project. Narayan Das is also producing Dhanush's Telugu film helmed by Shekar Kammula.

Also Read: Venkatesh Daggubati’s Narappa to release on July 20th; Read Details

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan currently awaits the release of upcoming Tamil action-thriller Doctor. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and will be released on the OTT platform Hotstar very soon. He is also awaiting the release of upcoming Tamil science-fiction thriller Ayalaan. Tipped to be a film centered on a lost alien who finds a friend in Sivakarthikeyan’s character, the film has been directed by Ravi Kumar and features Rakul Preet Singh as leading lady. Sivakarthikeyan was shooting for director Cibi Chakravarthi's Don before the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic and is yet to resume shoot post lockdown.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×