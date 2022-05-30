Sivakarthikeyan meets Rajinikanth & poses for a pic with bright smile as he takes blessings for Don's success

Sivakarthikeyan had a fanboy moment as he met superstar Rajinikanth and took blessings on the success of the recently released film Don. The actor met superstar at his residence in Chennai and posed for a pic with a bright smile. He shared the pic on his social media handles and penned a heartwarming note, overwhelmed by superstar kind words for his film.

In the pic, Sivakarthikeyan is seen in yellow printed shirt and jeans as Rajinikanth put his hands around him and posed in white mundu. Sharing the pic, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, "With the DON of Indian cinema. Met super star @rajinikanth sir and got his blessings.. That 60 minutes will be a lifetime memory..Thank you so much Thalaiva for your time and valuable appreciations for #DON."

According to reports, Rajinikanth personally called Sivakarthikeyan after watching the film and heaped praises on him. An elated Sivakarthikeyan revealed that the Superstar said, “Super, super, fantastic. Very good acting. For the last 30 minutes, I couldn’t control my tears.”

Sivakarthikeyan led Tamil college comedy-drama Don is having a dream run at the box office in India. The film has had a phenomenal trend across the board with a remarkable number at the box office.

Helmed by first-time director Cibi Chakaravarthi, Don stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady. SJ Suryah is also seen in a significant role in the flick. Anirudh Ravichander has provided the music for the movie. The composer has worked with Sivakarthikeyan for the seventh time in this flick. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions in association with Sivakarthikeyan's home banner SK Productions, the film has camera work by KM Bhaskaran and editing by Nagooran.

