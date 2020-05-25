Sivakarthikeyan mourns the demise of Singampatti Raja; Says he is proud of playing Raja’s role in Seema Raja

Taking to Twitter, Sivakarthikeyan stated that he will always be proud of playing Singampatti Zameen's role in Seema Raja.

Seema Raja was one of the most unforgettable movies of Kollywood star Sivakarthikeyan. Written and directed by Ponram, the film was produced by R D Raja under the banner of 24AM Studios. The movie, which was based on the life of the brave prince of Singampatti, was released in September 2018. In the film, Sivakarthikeyan played the role of a carefree youth, who turns hero after coming to know about the historic lineage he comes from.

After coming to know about his origin, he rebels and brings in huge changes in his village and works hard for the welfare of his people. Seema Raja was based on the life of Murugadoss Theerthapathy, India’s last crowned prince, and Zamindar of Singampatti. He was the 31st crowned king in the Singampatti Zamin. Aged 89, Murugadoss Theerthapathy passed away in his residence yesterday due to age-related ailments. Sivakarthikeyan, who played his role in Seema Raja, took to his Twitter space and paid condolences.

He wrote on Twitter, “I will always be proud of the role I played in Seema Raja. My deepest condolences to the family of the Raja and the people of Singampatti”. He also shared two photos, one of which has the actor along with the Raja. Meanwhile, it was reported earlier today that the makers of his next film Doctor, are planning to release the film during the Christmas holidays if the COVID 19 situation is contained.

Credits :Twitter

