Sivakarthikeyan, Nelson Dilipkumar, Lokesh Kanagaraj and others attend Kavin's wedding reception; PICS

Actor Kavin got married to his longtime girlfriend, Monicka David, a few days ago in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place in Chennai. Later on, a wedding reception was also held, and the pictures from the function are currently ruling the Internet.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar, Sivakarthikeyan, R Ravikumar, Ponram, Cibi Chakaravarthi, Elan, Harish Kalyan, Darshan, KPY Bala, Jagadish Palanisamy, Kalai Arasu, Gobinath, Irfan, Madan Gowri, and H Vinoth were a few of the celebrities who attended the function and wished their best to the newlyweds.

Check out the pictures from Kavin and Monicka David’s wedding reception here:

Many celebrities including the likes of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Nelson Dilipkumar were pictured at the wedding reception of Kavin and Monicka David

Kavin and Monicka David got married on Sunday, August 20, in an intimate wedding ceremony. Wishes are still pouring in for the newly married couple. Kavin has had a great 2023 till now, with his film Dada being very well-received by the fans. The actor has been having a great year both professionally and personally. After the unexpected success of Dada earlier this year, Kavin has announced that he will be part of a new film.

The untitled project will be bankrolled by Raahul under his banner Romeo Pictures. Choreographer Sathish Krishnan will be making his directorial debut with the film. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music for the yet-to-be-named project. Kavin has also very recently announced a film that will be the fifth in his steadily rising acting career. The movie has been titled STAR and will be directed by Pyaar Prema Kaadhal fame Elan. The music for the film will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Kavin gained immense popularity after appearing in the Tamil version of Bigg Boss, which is hosted by Kamal Haasan. He has also acted in a few television shows. The actor’s longtime girlfriend and now wife, Monicka David, reportedly works as a school teacher. Reports suggesting that Kavin was getting married to a girl named Monicka were all over the news just days before their wedding, and later the reports were even confirmed by Kavin himself.

After Kavin made the news of their marriage official, there were wishes galore for the newlywed couple, both from their fans and friends within the film industry.

ALSO READ: Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Twitter reacts to Nayanthara's chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay’s cameo