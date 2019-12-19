Sivakarthikeyan opens up on receiving criticism: I learnt from that experience and have moved on

Sivakarthikeyan has a huge fans base and while we wait for the first reviews of Hero, the actor speaks his heart out on receiving criticism.

Sivakarthikeyan’s much-anticipated film Hero is all set to release this Friday, December 20. The Tamil is set to clash with Karthi’s Thambi and moviegoers can't wait to know what's in the stores next. With two big films releasing on the same day, there is huge curiosity among the audience. Hero will see Sivakarthikeyan playing the role of a superhero who takes on the wrongdoings in the education system in Tamil Nadu. Sivakarthikeyan has a huge fans base and while we wait for the first reviews, the actor speaks his heart out on receiving criticism.

In a recent interview with Cinema Express, Sivakarthikeyan opened upon receiving criticism after his films Remo and Mr Local were bashed by the audience. He said, "I only take constructive criticism. People who thrashed Remo didn't celebrate Kanaa as much. I am not sure why. I do have to consider that. Honest people have pointed out both the good and bad in my films. But were both reactions projected the same way? There were even attempts to brand me with that image as well. If that was the case, it should have changed with Kanaa. Why didn't it? Nobody speaks about other films which have these issues. Some of them are even called classics."



The actor further added that how he doesn't feel necessary to respond to any such questions. Sivakarthikeyan added, "If they are repeatedly going to bring it up, then I don't see the necessity to respond to such questions. None of my future films will have it as well. I learnt from that experience and have moved on. If people are still stuck with it, then paavam avangalukku vera point ila nu artham."

Credits :Cinema Express

