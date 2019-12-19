Sivakarthikeyan opens up on receiving criticism: I learnt from that experience and have moved on
Sivakarthikeyan’s much-anticipated film Hero is all set to release this Friday, December 20. The Tamil is set to clash with Karthi’s Thambi and moviegoers can't wait to know what's in the stores next. With two big films releasing on the same day, there is huge curiosity among the audience. Hero will see Sivakarthikeyan playing the role of a superhero who takes on the wrongdoings in the education system in Tamil Nadu. Sivakarthikeyan has a huge fans base and while we wait for the first reviews, the actor speaks his heart out on receiving criticism.
The actor further added that how he doesn't feel necessary to respond to any such questions. Sivakarthikeyan added, "If they are repeatedly going to bring it up, then I don't see the necessity to respond to such questions. None of my future films will have it as well. I learnt from that experience and have moved on. If people are still stuck with it, then paavam avangalukku vera point ila nu artham."
