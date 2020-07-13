Sivakarthikeyan OVERTAKES top Kollywood superstars Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi; Here's how

Sivakarthikeyan has overtaken Rajinikanth, who has 5.7 million followers and Vijay Sethupathi who has more than 1 million followers. It goes without saying that his massive fan base is the only reason for this achievement.

Sivakarthikeyan is one of the sensational heroes of Kollywood. He started his career as a contestant in a Tamil reality show and then became an anchor. Later, he started taking up small roles in Kollywood films. Now, he has attained a mass hero statue and this tremendous growth is only because of his hard work and raw talent. Now, he has achieved another fleet by surpassing Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi by getting 6 million followers on Twitter.

It should be noted that Dhanush has the maximum followers on the microblogging website among the Kollywood heroes. He has more than 9 million followers. Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, has more than 7 million followers. Now, Sivakarthikeyan has overtaken Rajinikanth, who has 5.7 million followers and Vijay Sethupathi who has more than 1 million followers. It goes without saying that his massive fan base is the only reason for this achievement.

Check out his Tweet here:

Thanks and loads of love to all the 6 million friends in Twitter Special thanks to all my brothers and sisters for ur unconditional love and support pic.twitter.com/XrS5zgKQHU — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) July 12, 2020

Thanking his fans, Sivakarthikeyan wrote on twitter, “Thanks and loads of love to all the 6 million friends in Twitter Special thanks to all my brothers and sisters for ur unconditional love and support”. Meanwhile, the makers of Sivakarthikeyan’s next film Doctor announced that an important update will be made tonight. It is expected that they will announce the film’s direct release on OTT platforms. He also has another film titled Ayalaan in his kitty, which is of sci-fi genre.

