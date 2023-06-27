Sivakarthikeyan pens emotional note on his father’s 70th birth anniversary; WhatsApp status goes viral

Sivakarthikeyan is an actor whom the masses love dearly, as he has struggled his way to the top. After being an anchor and interacting with celebrities over the years, he finally got an acting break in the 2012 film Marina and has not looked back ever since. Now, the actor has credited his success to his late father on the occasion of his 70th birth anniversary by writing a note.

Sivakarthikeyan pens an emotional note for his father

The Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam actor shared that he will always be a proud son to his father, and whatever he has learned in his life is through him.

His note read, "whatever I do is all bcos of you appa, the values you taught me and the way you lived up to show how to support others silently irrespective of what we hv in our hand. always a proud son..you will be remembered forever appa"

Sivakarthikeyan’s father, G Doss, was a jailer. He has time and again stated the influence that his father has had on him. The actor has risen to the top without any family connections with anyone in the industry, and the values imparted to him by his father have played a great role in who he is today.

The note was shared on the actor's official Twitter handle. As the actor does not handle his social media himself, the admin who runs the account tweeted this heartfelt note on Twitter along with the caption, "Sharing our SK’s Watsapp status here - Admin #DossAppa70thBirthday"

Fans quickly began reacting to the note that the famous actor had written. One user tweeted, "Many Many More Happiee Returns Of The Day Dass Sir , Your blessings Makes Siva na & his Family lives always Being happiee" Another user went on to tweet, "No doubt how SK bro maintains such a high disciplined approach with others. Like father like son"

There was also a tweet that appreciated G Doss, which read, "Greatness of a man is known when people remember him after his demise. Doss appa is an example of that!"

Check out the note here:

On the professional front



Sivakarthikeyan is anticipating two film releases this year: Maaveeran and Ayalaan. Among the two, Ayalaan is something entirely new as it is a science fiction comedy directed by R Ravikumar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Director Amal Neerad drops hint on Mammotty's Big B Sequel, 'Bilal'; Details Inside