Sivakarthikeyan pens heartfelt note to fans who made his birthday ‘unforgettable’; says ‘I will work even harder…’

Sivakarthikeyan is undoubtedly one of the fastest-growing stars in the Tamil film industry at present. The actor has been repeatedly making headlines, mainly due to his impactful filmography. The Amaran actor celebrated his 40th birthday yesterday (February 17).

Needless to say, wishes poured in from all sides, including notable names like Kamal Haasan, Sudha Kongara, and Vinayak Chandrasekharan, who extended their greetings on social media. In the latest update, Sivakarthikeyan took to Instagram to share a heartfelt letter, thanking his fans and well-wishers for making his birthday unforgettable.

The Doctor actor expressed his gratitude to his friends from the industry, journalists, various media personnel, well-wishers, and others who showered him with love on his special day. Additionally, he extended his appreciation to the makers of his upcoming film with AR Murugadoss, Madharasi, as well as the team behind his next film with Sudha Kongara, titled Parasakthi.

He offered a special thanks to his fans, whom he referred to as his brothers and sisters, for not only wishing him on social media but also carrying out various welfare activities across the state. The actor also promised them that he would work harder than before to give back twice the love he has received from his fans.

Check out the post below:

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the biopic Amaran, portraying the role of Major Mukund Varadarajan. The film, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, also featured Sai Pallavi in a lead role.

The actor is currently filming for his next project with Sudha Kongara, titled Parasakthi. The film also stars Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, Atharvaa, and others in crucial roles. Renowned cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran is handling the camera work, while Sathish Surya is in charge of editing. The film's music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Apart from that, Sivakarthikeyan is also set to collaborate with AR Murugadoss for his upcoming film, Madharasi. The makers unveiled the film’s first-look poster on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. The film is expected to feature an ensemble cast, including Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, and more.

Furthermore, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, while Sudeep Elamon and A. Sreekar Prasad are handling cinematography and editing, respectively.