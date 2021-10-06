Sivakarthikeyan & Priyanka Mohan spotted in city for Doctor promotions; Pooja Hegde poses with Beast director
The Sivakarthikeyan's much-awaited film Doctor is gearing up for the bog release on October 9 and the promotions for the film have begun too. The lead actors, Sivakartikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan have landed in Hyderabad to promote the film and the paparazzi spotted them at the event. While Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka can be seen looking stunning in casual yet stylish attires.
In the photos, Sivakarthikeyan can be seen in a casual pink shirt and black jeans, Priyanka slipped into a multicoloured shirt and blue jeans. Both the actors look extremely good and their smile is unmissable.
The Tamil film will be helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is touted to be an action crime flick. Doctor is title Doctor Varun in Telugu and will release in theatres on the same date, October 9.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO OF SIVAKARTHIKEYAN & PRIYANKA FROM PROMOTIONS
Latest pics of #SivaKarthikeyan. pic.twitter.com/gkNj9DigWf— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 6, 2021
Pooja Hegde was spotted in Hyderabad along with Nelson Dilipkumar, director of her next Tamil movie Beast. The actress was looking all pretty in a bright smile as she posed along with the Beast director. She can be seen in a blue printed dress with a deep neckline, which gives out major Boho yet chic look vibes. With minimal makeup and flat sandals, the diva completed the attire.
Pooja Hegde is paired up opposite Thalapathy Vijay the much-anticipated film Beast. This film marks the comeback of Pooja into Kollywood after 10 years. While it is not known why the beast duo is in Hyderabad, maybe for a new schedule. However, no details are confirmed. The team of Beast wrapped up a schedule in Delhi and are planning to wrap up the entire shoot by November.
Also Read: Ghani Glimpse: Varun Tej's first punch is powerful with intense background score; Release date out
Beast is slated to release in theatres sometime next year. An announcement regarding the same will be out soon.