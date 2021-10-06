Sivakarthikeyan & Priyanka Mohan spotted in city for Doctor promotions; Pooja Hegde poses with Beast director

The Sivakarthikeyan's much-awaited film Doctor is gearing up for the bog release on October 9 and the promotions for the film have begun too. The lead actors, Sivakartikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan have landed in Hyderabad to promote the film and the paparazzi spotted them at the event. While Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka can be seen looking stunning in casual yet stylish attires.

In the photos, Sivakarthikeyan can be seen in a casual pink shirt and black jeans, Priyanka slipped into a multicoloured shirt and blue jeans. Both the actors look extremely good and their smile is unmissable.

The Tamil film will be helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is touted to be an action crime flick. Doctor is title Doctor Varun in Telugu and will release in theatres on the same date, October 9.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO OF SIVAKARTHIKEYAN & PRIYANKA FROM PROMOTIONS