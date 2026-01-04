Sivakarthikeyan reacts to the Pongal clash between Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi

Actor Sivakarthikeyan has earned widespread appreciation for him being gracious regarding the much discussed Pongal release scenario involving his film Parasakthi and Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan. Addressing the issue, Sivakarthikeyan clearly explained that he made a conscious effort to avoid a box office clash with Vijay’s movie, especially considering it is the superstar’s final outing.

Sivakarthikeyan revealed that he had conveyed his concerns early on to producer Jagadish Palanisamy, expressing that he did not want Parasakthi to release alongside Jana Nayagan out of respect for Thalapathy Vijay’s legacy. According to him, the message was further passed on to Vijay through Jagadish. In response, Vijay reportedly assured Sivakarthikeyan that both films could release during Pongal and perform well without affecting each other.

What stood out most was Sivakarthikeyan’s heartfelt gesture toward Vijay. Acknowledging the immense contribution that Vijay has made to the Tamil cinema over the last 33 years, Sivakarthikeyan urged fans and audiences to treat Jana Nayagan as a celebration. He suggested that viewers dedicate January 9 to celebrating Vijay’s film and watch Parasakthi the following day, January 10, reinforcing a spirit of mutual respect rather than competition. Sivakarthikeyan also recalled how he and Vijay have a good relationship but media and social media try to ruin it by making fake allegations.

About Jana Nayagan

Thalapathy Vijay's swansong stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju among others. Jana Nayagan has been directed by H. Vinoth. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

About Parasakthi

Parasakthi is set in 1960s Madras, where civil disobedience was at its peak. Amid challenging times, two brothers with contrasting ideologies navigate societal turmoil and unite against a common enemy. The film is helmed by Sudha Kongara and apart from Sivakarthikeyan it also stars Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, and Atharvaa Murali as co-leads.

