Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalan: Shooting NOT to be resumed until his next film Doctor is wrapped up?

The actor was juggling between sets of both Ayalaan and Doctor before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed.

Sivakarthikeyan recently revealed the first single track of his next film Doctor. Titled Chellamma, the song even received 10 million views within few days after its release. Now, a new report has come up stating that the actor will not resume the shooting of his upcoming film Ayalaan until Doctor’s shooting is wrapped up. It should be noted that the actor was juggling between both the films’ sets before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed.

Directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, Doctor has one more shooting schedule, after which it will be wrapped up. The final schedule will happen in Chennai, suggest media reports. On the other hand, Ayalaan, directed by Ravi Kumar, needs 20 more days to wrap up the shooting process. AR Rahman is scoring music for Ayalaan and apparently, he has already submitted three songs, including an introduction song for Sivakarthikeyan. Ayalaan is produced by 24 AM Studios in association with KJR Studios, while Doctor is produced by Sivakarthikeyan's home banner SK Productions in association with KJR Studios.

Meanwhile, a report recently came up stating that he is all set to make is Bollywood debut with the remake of Kanaa. Produced by Sivakarthikeyan himself, the film had Aishwarya Rajessh as the leading lady. Hearsay has that Sivakarthikeyan will be seen as the coach in the Bollywood version too. However, no official update has been made on the remake.

