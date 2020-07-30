  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalan: Shooting NOT to be resumed until his next film Doctor is wrapped up?

The actor was juggling between sets of both Ayalaan and Doctor before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed.
22158 reads Mumbai
Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalan: Shooting NOT to be resumed until his next film Doctor is wrapped up?Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalan: Shooting NOT to be resumed until his next film Doctor is wrapped up?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sivakarthikeyan recently revealed the first single track of his next film Doctor. Titled Chellamma, the song even received 10 million views within few days after its release. Now, a new report has come up stating that the actor will not resume the shooting of his upcoming film Ayalaan until Doctor’s shooting is wrapped up. It should be noted that the actor was juggling between both the films’ sets before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed.

Directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, Doctor has one more shooting schedule, after which it will be wrapped up. The final schedule will happen in Chennai, suggest media reports. On the other hand, Ayalaan, directed by Ravi Kumar, needs 20 more days to wrap up the shooting process. AR Rahman is scoring music for Ayalaan and apparently, he has already submitted three songs, including an introduction song for Sivakarthikeyan. Ayalaan is produced by 24 AM Studios in association with KJR Studios, while Doctor is produced by Sivakarthikeyan's home banner SK Productions in association with KJR Studios.

Also Read: Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor: Makers RELEASE lyrical video of first single Chellamma

Meanwhile, a report recently came up stating that he is all set to make is Bollywood debut with the remake of Kanaa. Produced by Sivakarthikeyan himself, the film had Aishwarya Rajessh as the leading lady. Hearsay has that Sivakarthikeyan will be seen as the coach in the Bollywood version too. However, no official update has been made on the remake.

Credits :The Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement