Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor: Anirudh Ravichandar to RELEASE the second single track Nenjame on THIS date

The makers of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming flick Doctor recently revealed the film’s first singletrack. Titled Chellamma, the song turned out to be a huge hit and it has already crossed 20 million views on YouTube. Now, the makers are all set to unveil the film’s second single track soon. Titled Nenjame, the song will be unveiled by the film’s composer Anirudh Ravichander on August 20. Well, it goes without saying that the fans of the actor and composer are eagerly waiting to hear the next single track of the film.

Sharing a still from the song, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, “#Nenjame - #DOCTORSecondSingle An emotional ride from our RockStar @anirudhofficial”. Anirudh, on the other hand, wrote, “#Nenjame , second single from #Doctor from 20th Aug.. get ready for some Broken heart feelzzz from us…” It is anticipated that the song will be on the backdrop of a relation breakup. Priya Mohan will be seen opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the film. Other than the lead cast, Doctor also stars Yogi Babu and Vinay in key roles.

Doctor is produced by Sivakarthikeyan's home banner SK Productions in association with KJR Studios. Directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, Doctor has one more shooting schedule, after which it will be wrapped up. The final schedule will happen in Chennai suggest media reports. Sivakarthikeyan also has Ayalaan in his kitty. Directed by Ravi Kumar, Ayalaan has AR Rahman to score music and it is produced by 24 AM Studios in association with KJR Studios.

