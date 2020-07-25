Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor: First single Chellamma hits 10 million views on YouTube

Given the fact that Anirudh’s musicals have never failed to turn out to be huge hits, this news has come up as yet another exciting one to the fans of the composer.

Last week, the first single track of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Doctor was released by the makers. Titled Chellamma, the song is based on the ban of video-sharing application TikTok. Now, Sivakarthikeyan took to his Twitter space and shared that the video has reached 10 million views on YouTube. Revealing the news, Sivakarthikeyan wrote on Twitter, “Rockstar @anirudhofficial ‘s #Chellamma hits 10Million #Doctor @Nelsondilpkumar directorial Thank u all for your love and support #10MViewsForChellamma”.

Well, given the fact that Anirudh’s musicals have never failed to turn out to be huge hits, this news has come up as yet another exciting one to the fans of the composer. As far as the film’s making is concerned, the makers are now involved in the post-production work. The film went on floors in the month of December last year and the first schedule has already been completed. Doctor is written and directed by Kolamavu Kokila fame Nelson Dhilip Kumar.

Priya Mohan will be seen opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the film. Other than the lead cast, Doctor also stars Yogi Babu and Vinay in key roles. Sivakarthikeyan also has Ayalaan in his kitty. Produced by Sivakarthikeyan’s home banner, 24 AM Productions along with KJR studios, Ayalaan has Yogi Babu and Karunakaran in key roles. Touted to be a sci-fi, Ayalaan will have music by AR Rahman and the film’s story will have a plot involving aliens.

