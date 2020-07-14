Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor: First single track Chellamma is about TikTok ban; Making video REVEALED

  1. Home
In the making video, Anirudh Ravichander, Sivakarthikeyan and the film’s director Nelson Dilipkumar can be seen in facemasks, engaging in a rib-tickling conversation.
A few weeks ago, making photos of Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor surfaced online and they took over the internet. Now, the makers have released a witty making video of the film’s first single track titled Chellamma. Sivakarthikeyan has penned the lyrics of the song, while Anirudh Ravichander has composed music. The song will be about the recent ban of video sharing application TikTok. In the making video, Anirudh Ravichander, Sivakarthikeyan and the film’s director Nelson Dilipkumar can be seen in facemasks, engaging in a rib-tickling conversation.

In a tweet, its production handle wrote, “First-u single - ungalukku pudichaapla! Star-struck Announcement - Enga baanila! http://bit.ly/ChellammaAnnouncement - Modhalla announcement ah trendu pannuvom! Apram - #ChellammaFromJuly16 #Doctor.” It is to be noted that the film’s makers are now involved in the post-production work. The film went on floors in the month of December last year and the first schedule has already completed. Doctor is written and directed by Kolamavu Kokila fame Nelson Dhilip Kumar.

Priya Mohan will be seen opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the film. Doctor also stars Yogi Babu and Vinay in important roles. Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan also has Ayalaan in his kitty. Produced by Sivakarthikeyan’s home banner, 24 AM Productions along with KJR studios, Ayalaan has Yogi Babu and Karunakaran in key roles. Ayalaan will have music by AR Rahman and the sci-fi film’s story will have a plot involving aliens. A poster of the film shows Sivakarthikeyan along with an alien enjoying a lollipop while gazing into the sky.

