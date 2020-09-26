Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor: The Hero star joins the sets of Nelson Dhilipkumar directorial?

It was reported recently that the makers of Doctor are eyeing to release the film during Diwali 2020. However, an official update is still awaited.

Well, it looks like Kollyeood is slowly limping back to normalcy. Sivakarthikeyan, who will be next seen in the film directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar, has reportedly joined the sets of the film. The makers were shooting the film in Goa when the lockdown was imposed. After the lockdown, the director started the post production work of the film after the government granted permission to do so. However, it looks like the makers have restarted the film’s shooting process, according to a report in The Times Of India.

It was reported recently that the makers are eyeing to release the film during Diwali 2020. However, an official update is still awaited. The film is produced by Sivakarthikeyan's home banner SK Productions in association with KJR Studios. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Doctor has one more shooting schedule, after which it will be wrapped up.

So far, two single tracks were released by the makers and both the songs turned out to be hits. Titled Chellamma, the first single track crossed 20 million views on YouTube in a month of its release. The second single track titled Nenjame was revealed on August 20, and it also received a positive response from the fans. Sivakarthikeyan also has in his kitty a sci-fi movie titled Ayalaan directed by R Ravi Kumar. Ayalaan will have music by AR Rahman and it was reported earlier that the film will have Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady.

