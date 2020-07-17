Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor: Makers RELEASE lyrical video of first single Chellamma

  1. Home
In the making video, the film’s music director Anirudh Ravichander, Sivakarthikeyan and the film’s director Nelson Dilipkumar can be seen with their comical expressions.
A couple of days back, making photos of the first single track of Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor surfaced online and they took over the internet. Titled Chellamma, it was revealed that the song will be based on the ban of video sharing application TikTok. Now, the makers have released the lyrical video of the foot tapping number. In the making video, the film’s music director Anirudh Ravichander, Sivakarthikeyan and the film’s director Nelson Dilipkumar can be seen with their comical expressions.

Revealing the video, Sivakarthikeyan wrote on his twitter, “Back wit my dear Rockstar @anirudhofficial after three years in @Nelsondilpkumar directorial #Doctor Here is the first single #Chellamma Sung by Ani and @jonitamusic Enjoy it”. It is to be noted that the film’s makers are now involved in the post-production work. The film went on floors in the month of December last year and the first schedule has already completed. Doctor is written and directed by Kolamavu Kokila fame Nelson Dhilip Kumar.

Priya Mohan will be seen opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the film. Doctor also stars Yogi Babu and Vinay in important roles. Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan also has Ayalaan in his kitty. Produced by Sivakarthikeyan’s home banner, 24 AM Productions along with KJR studios, Ayalaan has Yogi Babu and Karunakaran in key roles. Ayalaan will have music by AR Rahman and the sci-fi film’s story will have a plot involving aliens. A poster of the film shows Sivakarthikeyan along with an alien enjoying a lollipop while gazing into the sky.

