Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor: Makers to release the teaser on Diwali?

At a time when fans are going wild on social media asking for an update from the makers of Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor, this new report has come as a sweet surprise.

It’s raining teasers and trailers in Kollywood. While the trailers of most awaited Kollywood biggies Mookuthi Amman and SOorarai Pottru were released during Navratri, it looks Diwali will turn out to be even bigger this year, as reports suggest that the teaser of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Doctor will also be released on Diwali 2020. While there’s no official confirmation on this news, social media is berserk with fans sharing the report across all platforms. It is expected that an official update will be made by the makers regarding this soon.

It is to be noted that Twitter has been trending with #WeWantDoctorUpdate since morning as fans have been requesting the makers to give them some update about the film. Earlier, it was anticipated that the film will hit the big screens on Diwali. However, since the state government of Tamil Nadu has not yet given a go ahead for filmmakers to release new movies in theatres, it is expected that Doctor’s teaser will be released on Diwali.

Earlier this week, Silambarasan TR took to his Twitter space and announced that the shooting of his upcoming film Eeswaran was wrapped up and that the film’s teaser will be released on Diwali. With this and the release of Mookuthi Amman and Soorarai Pottru during Diwali, there will be no shortage for entertainment. It is expected that the makers of Doctor will announce the news officially soon.

Credits :The Times Of India

