Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor: Nelson Dhilipkumar directorial’s makers eyeing for a Diwali release?

Doctor has music composed by sensational music director Anirudh Ravichander, and the makers have released two single tracks so far. Both of them turned out to be huge hits.
We all know that Sivakarthikeyan will be next seen in Doctor. The film is produced by Sivakarthikeyan's home banner SK Productions in association with KJR Studios. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Doctor has one more shooting schedule, after which it will be wrapped up. The final schedule will happen in Chennai suggest media reports. Now, media reports have come up stating that the makers are eyeing to release the film during Diwali 2020. However, an official update is still awaited.

So far, two single tracks were released by the makers and both the songs turned out to be hits. Titled Chellamma, the first single track crossed 20 million views on YouTube in a month of its release. The second single track titled Nenjame was revealed on August 20, and it also received a positive response from the fans. At a time when it was anticipated that the film might get a direct OTT release, this news about the makers’ plan to release the film during Diwali 2020 has come as a sweet surprise to the fans.

Meanwhile, theater owners of Tamil Nadu have been requesting the government to reopen the theaters from October. Sivakarthikeyan also has in his kitty a sci-fi movie titled Ayalaan directed by R Ravi Kumar. Ayalaan will have music by AR Rahman and it was reported earlier that the film will have Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady. The film also has Yogi Babu and Karunakaran in lead roles, while Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar will be making his maiden Kollywood appearance with Sivakarthikeyan in this film.

