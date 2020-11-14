Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor: Nelson Dilipkumar directorial to hit the big screens in summer 2021

Makers of Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor have revealed that the film will be released in summer 2020.

We all know that Sivakarthikeyan will be next seen in Doctor. The film is produced by Sivakarthikeyan's home banner SK Productions in association with KJR Studios. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Doctor has one more shooting schedule, after which it will be wrapped up. The final schedule will happen in Chennai suggest media reports. Now, it has been revealed that the film will hit the big screens in Summer 2021. Revealing the news, the makers shared a video of the ‘Doctor Family’, which shows all the important characters in the film.

It was reported a while back that the makers were eyeing to release the film during Diwali 2020. Yesterday, Sivakarthikeyan shared a video with the director asking him to share an update for his fans. In the end, he promised that there will be an exciting update soon. So far, two single tracks have been released by the makers and both the songs turned out to be hits. Titled Chellamma, the first single track crossed 20 million views on YouTube in a month of its release.

Also Read: Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Fans go berserk on Twitter asking for an update from the makers

The second single track titled Nenjame was released on August 20, and it also received a positive response from the fans. At a time when it was anticipated that the film might get a direct OTT release, this news about the makers’ plan to release the film during summer 2021 has come as a surprise to the fans.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×