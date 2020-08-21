  1. Home
Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor Single track Nenjame achieves THIS huge feat in a day of its release

The single track Nenjame from Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor was released by the makers yesterday and it has already clocked 1 million views on the video-sharing application YouTube.
Yesterday, the makers of Sivakarthikeyan’s next film Doctor released the second single track of the film. Titled Nenjame, the song has now clocked 1 million views on the video streaming application, YouTube. Taking to his Twitter space, music director Anirudh Ravichander announced the news and expressed his happiness. It goes without saying that the fans of Sivakarthikeyan and Anirudh shared the news across all social media platforms and it now going viral online.

Nenjame is a heartbreaking melody which has relationship breakup as the theme. The first single track Chellamma was released by the makers last month. Titled Chellamma, the song turned out to be a huge hit and it has already crossed 20 million views on YouTube. The foot-tapping number is based on the recent ban on the video streaming app TikTok. Priya Mohan will be seen opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the film. Other than the lead cast, Doctor also stars Yogi Babu and Vinay in key roles.

Doctor is produced by Sivakarthikeyan's home banner SK Productions in association with KJR Studios. Directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, Doctor has one more shooting schedule, after which it will be wrapped up. The final schedule will happen in Chennai suggest media reports. Sivakarthikeyan also has Ayalaan in his kitty. Directed by Ravi Kumar, Ayalaan has AR Rahman to score music and it is produced by 24 AM Studios in association with KJR Studios.

