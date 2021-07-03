Sivakarthikeyan’s Don: Makers of the Cibi Chakravarthi directorial to resume with the shooting soon?

The film stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the heroine and SJ Suryah as the villain.

Following the films Doctor and Ayalaan, Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in Don, directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, an erstwhile associate of director Atlee. The film is being co-produced by Sivakarthikeyan Productions in association with Lyca Productions. The filming started in February this year with a pooja at a private college in Coimbatore. After completing the initial shooting, the crew stopped filming due to the second wave of the pandemic. The film stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the heroine and SJ Suryah as the villain. KM Baskaran is the cinematographer and Anirudh Ravichander is the composer for this film.

The crew plans to shoot the second phase of the film as restrictions for shooting have been lifted. Accordingly, the second phase of filming is scheduled to start on July 15. Subsequent announcements are expected soon. Don is touted to be an out-and-out comedy entertainer set against a college backdrop. Both SK and Soori are said to be seen as college students in the flick. Don also stars Samuthirakani, Vijay TV fame Sivaangi, RJ Vijay, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, Kaali Venkat and a few more actors.

Earlier, while speaking about the experience of acting in the film, RJ Vijay had said that he was in awe of actors like Sivakarthikeyan, SJ Suryah and Samuthirakani performing in a scene and termed it as a blessing and a big learning experience. He added that he used to be so transfixed that he forgot that he was also acting in the scene and ended up staring at them. Vijay further said that the film would be a real treat for SK fans.

